2023: PDP stakeholders insist on power shift to Abia North

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Abia North Senatorial District say its the turn the area to produce the next governor the state in 2022.

The party chieftains said this at a news conference in Umuahia on Friday, adding that their agitation was in line with the spirit zoning and Abia Charter Equity.

The Spokesman the group, Dr Eme Okoro, said that there was need for a peaceful the governorship seat to Abia north “for justice, fairness and equity”.

Okoro said that doing so would help “to build peace, eschew bitterness, rancour and disunity among ourselves as brothers”.

He further said that power rotation among senatorial districts had become the trend since the return democratic governance in 1999.

According to him, the Charter Equity, which is anchored on justice, fairness and equity, has served Abia very well and for the purposes it was established.

“Today, nobody will dispute the fact that the three senatorial districts have had one their own as the chief executive the state.

“There is peace, everyone is happy, every district is happy and Abia people are happy. We are all happy,” he said.

Okoro said that Sen. Orji Kalu took the first slot for Abia north (1999 – 2007), followed by Sen. Theodore Orji for Abia central (2007 – 2015) and Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu for Abia south from 2015.

“Going forward and as the next political dispensation approaches, we stand on the altar justice, equity and fairness to call on our amiable governor to ensure that the peaceful rotation power he inherited must continue seamlessly and uninterrupted.

“This will enable him to write his name in gold and save himself and our generation from the harsh judgment history.

“Let our actions, inactions, utterances and silence not allow history us harshly,

“As we approach 2023, the governor as the last beneficiary the Charter of Equity has the singular most important duty and responsibility to ensure that power transits peacefully to Abia north,” he said.

Okoro said that the stakeholders had delivered the on the issue to the governor during their courtesy visit to him.

He further said that the had also been sent to the PDP state Chairman, Chief Allwell Asiforo, the Abia North Vice Chairman, Chief Abraham Amah.

He expressed the confidence that their supplication to the party to zone the governorship slot to the zone would receive favourable consideration, ahead of the party primaries. (NAN)

