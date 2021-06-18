2023: PDP Repositioning C’ttee in Kaduna submits report

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State on Friday received the report of its Repositioning Committee which contained strategies for winning the 2023 general elections.

Mr Hassan Hyet, the State Party Chairman, officially received the report at the party’s Secretariat in Kaduna.

Hyet who applauded members of the committee for a thorough job, assured that the PDP was determined to change the fortunes of Nigerians at all levels of governance.

“With the caliber of members who constituted this committee, I am certain that our great party will leave no stone unturned to ensuring victory at the forthcoming polls.

“I urge party members to see beyond electoral positions, to deliver the mandates of the masses,” he added.

The chairman urged the Federal Government to come up with integrated approach to the nation’s challenges, irrespective of affiliations, to salvage the plight of Nigerians.

“It has become paramount, considering the glaring reality that our nation is bedeviled with lots of challenges in various sectors including security, education and infrastructure,” he said.

Earlier, Shehu Garba-ABG, Chairman of the repositioning committee, said while submitting the report that they had done indepth study and came out with modalities that would move the party to its desired heights in the state.

“Recommendations contained in our report although is a party affair, are aimed to guarantee winnings for the party in future elections.”

Garba-ABG commended the party leadership over the confidence reposed in the committee and assured that when implemented, the PDP would be rebranded in Kaduna state ahead of 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the PDP repositioning committee was constituted on Jan. 9. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...