2023: PDP Rep candidate says sponsored online polls inconsequential

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Alhaji Ibrahim Ajia, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Asa/Ilorin West Federal Constituency, has dismissed as inconsequential some sponsored online polls to assess the chances of candidates ahead of the 2023 general election.

Ajia made his position known on Sunday in Ilorin to newsmen on the sidelines of the Maiden Political Debate of the Kwara Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

According to him, the electorate will determine the fate of flag-bearers of political parties in the polls physically when the time comes and not what he described as fake online polls promoted by politicians, who had failed in their amauteristic attempts to mislead the people.

He also expressed his displeasure at his counterparts from other parties who failed to honour the invitation for the debate.

The PDP House of Representatives flag-bearer noted that the debate was an avenue for candidates to communicate their vision and mission to the electorate directly and not the other way round.

Ajia noted that he had toured villages in Asa and Ilorin West Local Government Areas and already had firsthand information about the desires of the communities and the populace.

He further stated that his constituents deserve quality representation than what they are currently getting, assuring that he will work with like minded individuals and influence developmental projects to the constituency, if given the mandate.

“I am assuring you, the people of my constituency, that I’m ready to speak for you with the loudest voice, I will represent you in a modest way beyond your expectation.

“The reason why I am here today is because I am fully prepared to be on this Kwara NUJ debate with my co-contestants, but it is unfortunate that they lack respect for the good people of the Kwara,” he said. (NAN)

