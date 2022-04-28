2023 : PDP Cmtte screens 11 gubernatorial aspirants in Southwest states

By David Adeoye

Eleven governorship aspirants belonging to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo, Ogun and Lagos states, on Thursday, presented themselves before the screening committee set up by the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the seven- man screening committee led by Sen. Ahmed Makarfi screened the aspirants seeking to contest the 2023 governorship election in their respective states at the Southwest PDP secretariat in Ibadan.

The aspirants from Ogun state are Messrs. Segun Sowunmi, Jimi Lawal and Oladipupo Adebutu, while two from Oyo state are Hazeem Gbolarumi and the state governor, Seyi Makinde.

Six other aspirants of the party with ambition to contest for the exalted office in Lagos State are Messrs. David Kolawole, Shamsideen Dosumu, Jimi Karmal, AbdulAzeez Adediran, Adedeji Doherty and Rhodes Gbadebo.

Speaking with journalist before the screening exercise, Makarfi said the aspirants must comply 100 per cent with the PDP guidelines and the electoral act.

According to him, the screening was to ensure that the candidates or aspirants of the party meet all the provisions of the electoral law. (NAN)

