2023: PDP chieftain drums support for Katsina gubernatorial candidate

Abdullahi Shugaba

Alhaji Haruna Garba, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State, has urged the electorates to vote for Alhaji Yakubu Lado Danmarke, the party’s governorship candidate in 2023.

Garba, popularly known as “Dogo-Namarari,” made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Thursday.

According to him, Danmarke is the only person that, if elected, will bring a rapid socio- economic development to the state.

He noted that the PDP governorship candidate would used his local and international business experience for the economic development of the state.

“I am quite sure, if Danmarke is elected as governor of Katsina State, he will not wait for allocations from the federation account to run the state.

“He will engage on ventures to get money for projects and for human development” he said.

Garba said that, if elected, the PDP Governorship aspirant, will ensure that banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminalities become a thing of the past in the state. (NAN)

