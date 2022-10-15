2023: PDP better organised to win elections in C/River – stakeholders

Ehigimetor Igbaugba

Stakeholders and chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River say the party is better organised to win elections, especially the 2023 general elections in the state.

Mr Idi Yakubu, an elder and chieftain of the party in Ogoja, stated this during a million-man solidarity walk in support of Sen. Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe in Ogoja on Saturday.

He said that even in opposition, the party remained united in the quest to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River

Yakubu, while addressing the crowd during the solidarity for the Cross River Northern Senatorial Candidate, said Agom-Jarigbe had been a shining star in the party and people of the district.

He particularly pointed out that the senator had proved to be a worthy representative for the district in the National Assembly (NASS).

“We, the elders and chieftain of the party are proud of him; he has demonstrated to be a leader who loves his people; he has shown this in different ways.

“We are committed to supporting him and to urge the people to vote Jarigbe during the poll as a reward for hardwork and loyalty to his people,” he stated.

Also speaking, Godwin Offiono, the PDP candidate for Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, said the massive turnout for the solidarity walk was a demonstration of the acceptability of Agom-Jarigbe by the people.

He described Senator as the “Governor -General of Cross River North” who had done exceedingly well.

“This is a clear demonstration of Senator Jarigbe’s acceptance. The ‘Governor general’ of the north has performed exceedingly well.

“This is an expression of solidarity, love and acceptance the people of Cross River North have for senator Jarigbe,” he said.

Meanwhile, Agom-Jarigbe has said the poor performance of Gov. Ben Ayade, who is the candidate of the APC for the Senatorial district, would make the election easier for him.

According to him, “The Ben Ayade administration in the state is a failed government. He has failed his people. I am going to face a non performing governor and I will defeat him.”

He advised his supporters to stand firm with the PDP and all its candidates.

“I treat my people with empathy, input myself in their shoes and their support for me is actually unparalled, I owe them a lot.

“I’ve provided most of what the people need and have filled the gaps.

“Return all the PDP candidates and it will be better for all of us,” he stated.(NAN)

