2023: Oyo traditionalists endorse Tinubu for President

By Akeem Abas

Traditionalists in Oyo State on Saturday threw their weights behind the aspiration of Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, to emerge the next Nigeria President in 2023.

They made their position known at a ceremony held at the Ilaji Hotel and Sports Resort in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the support from the traditionalists, drawn from every zone in the state, was coming after Muslims and Christians in the state announced their endorsement of Tinubu.

NAN reports that the programme, which had also featured several other sociocultural groups, was sponsored by Chief Dotun Sanusi, the Chief Executive Officer of Ilaji Hotel and Sports Resort in Ibadan.

In his remarks, Mr Olukunmi Egbelade, the Aare Oniseese of Oyo State, said the event was not politically motivated, noting that they were after peace, unity, progress and development of Yorubaland.

Egbelade said that Yorubas would benefit a lot, if their kinsman could become the president, pointing out that it was the turn of Yorubas to be at the helms of affairs in Nigeria.

He said that the endorsement of Tinubu was necessary for victory of the APC candidate, who according to him, is a leading candidate in the election.

Egbelade urged Tinubu to declare a nationwide holiday for the traditional worshippers across the nation after his emergence.

Also, Chief Kazeem Omotosho, a traditionalist, said there should be no set back for Yorubas in the forthcoming elections, adding that Yorubas hold strategic positions in Nigeria politics.

“Some people believe we are not educated, they say we don’t know God, but we believe in God than them. Most of the pastors and Muslim clerics pass through us,” Omotosho said.

Earlier, Sanusi said that the motive behind the event was to show love and support to the APC candidate, who according to him, is a leading candidate in the forthcoming general elections.

Represented by Mogaji Nurudeen Akinade, he said the congregation was aimed at ensuring that people choose the next president wisely.

He said: “Tinubu stands tall among the presidential candidates after researching their credentials.

“I am not a politician nor vying for any political post. I am a philanthropist, using my resources to cater for needs of the society.

“I am not a member of PDP or APC. I am passionate about whatever that will lead to the progress and development of Yorubaland.

“We have the problem of insecurity. We have the problem of unemployment. We have leadership problem and many more,” Sanusi said.

NAN reports that the event was attended by the Araba Awo of Ibadanland, Chief Odegbami Ifalere; Head of Eleegun in Ibadanland, Chief Oyeniyi Okugbaja and representative of Oluawo of Oyo, Adejare Ifadare among others.(NAN)