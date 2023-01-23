2023: Oyo rally confirms PDP’s unity – Campaign Council

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the unprecedented turnout of Nigerians in solidarity with the party’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at its presidential rally in Ibadan, Oyo State capital confirmed reconciliations and unity in the PDP.

Spokesperson of Atiku/ Okowa Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

Ologbondiyan said that the rally in Oyo State, the political capital of the South West, signaled the PDP’s readiness for a sweeping victory in Oyo, the South West and across other five geo-political zones of the nation.

Ologbondiyan appreciated the unanimity, oneness of purpose and consensus among the ranks of leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of the party with Gov. Seyi Makinde.

He said the solidarity was in their collective drive to ensure victory for the PDP at all levels of the February and March elections.

“The unity and single-mindedness witnessed at the Oyo rally, just like in other states of the federation, further confirms that the PDP remains one big family.

“That PDP remains indissoluble and indivisible family driven by the patriotic mission to rescue and rebuild our nation with Abubakar on the saddle as President.

“The people of Oyo State and, of course the South West, are independent-minded, insightful, egalitarian and politically astute with unparalleled nationalistic outlook that cannot be swayed by parochial and narrow-minded sentiments.”

Ologbondiyan said that the action of solidarity by PDP teeming members and supporters in Oyo State, like in other states, had sent very strong signal to other political parties that the PDP remained firmly united in the South West and other parts of the country.

“Our campaign, once again, commends the people of Oyo State, professional groups, community leaders, faith-based groups, traditional institutions, youths and women groups.

Ologbondiyan urged the people of Oyo State and Nigerians across board to remain united and resolute as they come out enmasse to vote.

He urged them to take a firm stand, within the ambit of the law and democracy, by protecting their votes to the very end and elect Abubakar in the overall interest of the nation.(NAN)