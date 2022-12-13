2023: Oyo CAN has no special candidate – chairman

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

The leadership of Oyo State Chapter of the Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN) says it did not endorse any presidential candidate and has no special candidate for the next general elections.

The state Chairman of CAN, Apostle Joshua Akimyemiju, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Ibadan.

He said that the association did not rally support for any presidential candidate in Ibadan.

The cleric noted that the chapter had on Friday held a prayer session for Nigeria’s peace and security at the Ilaji Hotel, Ibadan.

Akimyemiju said that it was falsely speculated in some quarters, after the prayer session, that the chapter endorsed a presidential candidate and rallied for him.

He said: “The state CAN chairman, as the representative of Christian father figure in the state, is not expected to hate any political candidate irrespective of his religious belief.

“We have never openly or secretly drummed the beat of support for any political candidate rather than pray that God’s will be done.

“The CAN chairman understands individual ability and freedom to make choices, and he respects that.

“If the above is understood, it becomes illogical to associate the chairman as the commanding force behind individual will and preference for political candidature.” (NAN)