2023: Overseer preaches unity in APC

By Awayi Kuje

The Overseer of Ekye Development Area of Nasarawa State, Mr Bello Akunza, has urged members of All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain united for the victory of the party beyond 2023.Akunza made the call on Monday during a stakeholders meeting of the area in Rukubi, the headquarters of the Development Area.

According to him, unity and peace are key and necessary ingriendients for the development of any party and the society at large.Akunza explained that he organised the meeting in order to foster unity amongst members of the party in the area.“I want to call on all of us to remain united for the victory of our great party, APC, come 2023 and beyond.“It is when we are united that we will will continue to win beyond 2023 in the state,” he said.He urged residents of the area to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule and other APC candidates to succeed beyond 2023.“His Execellency, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, has done well and still doing his best in touching on the lives of the people of the state.“

His Excellency deserves a second term come 2023, considering his track record of achievements in almost all sectors of the economy,” he said.Akunza therefore uged the people of the area to continue to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and live in peace for development to thrive.Mr Salisu Haske, a former Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, commended the overseer for organising the meeting and called for its sustenance.He also called for unity among members of the party in the area and the state at large for the victory of the party at all upcoming elections.The former commissioner assured of their readiness to mobilise the electorate to support all APC candidates for the 2023 poll.Besides, the APC chieftain urged the people of the area to continue to co-exist peacefully for the overall development of the area. (NAN)

