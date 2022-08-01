2023: Our victory depends on unity of purpose, Adegoroye tells APC members

By Alaba-Olusola Oke

The Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has charged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State to forge a united front to strengthen the party’s chances of winning in the 2023 general elections.

Adegoroye gave the advice while hosting leaders of the Aketi Continuity Mandate Group, a group within the APC in Akure South and Akure North Local Government areas, at his residence in Akure.

The minister in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, on Monday, said the success of the APC in the general elections would depend on unity of purpose among the party leaders and members.

Adegoroye described the party’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as “a credible and sellable candidate” who had contributed immensely to national development.

He said that an overwhelming victory of the party in 2023 was a collective responsibility of all party leaders.

According to him, party leaders, especially in the two local governments, must forget the divisive issues of the past and come together before the flag off of the campaigns for the general elections.

The minister, who thanked the group for the visit, promised to be accessible to them and other leaders as well as members of the party, saying “I will strive to carry everyone along.”

Adegoroye lauded Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu for being the rallying point of the party in and outside the state.

He also extended his appreciation to APC leaders in the state for their efforts in holding the party together.

Earlier, Mr Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, the leader of the group, said the visit was necessitated by the need to offer support for the minister in his new role in government.

Yusuf-Ogunleye, who recalled the invitation extended by the group to Adegoroye in 2020 to play crucial role in party activities in the state, described his appointment as deserving and rewarding.

He, therefore, appreciated the minister for identifying with APC members and party activities, assuring that members of the group would continue to offer support for him to make a success of his position in government.

Other leaders of the group on the visit were; former Commissioner for Natural Resources, Mr Idowu Otetubi; the Director of Administration in the Office of the Senate President, Mr Femi Fadairo; and the Chairman of Akure South Local Government, Mr Gbenga Olaniyi.

Also on the visit were; the Chairman of Akure North Local Government, Mr Bankole Ogbesetore; and Mr Oyeleye Fasua, a board member of Oodua Group of Companies. (NAN)

