2023: Our support for Tinubu is total — APC members in Diaspora

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The All Progressives Congress Committee of Diaspora Chairmen (APC-CDC) has affirmed its commitment to mobilise Nigerians to ensure victory for the party’s presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, in the Feb. 25 election.

The committee in its New Year message signed by Prof. Adesegun Labinjo and Mr Bola Babarinde, the APC CDC Chairman and General Secretary respectively, said that 2023 would birth renewed hope for all Nigerians.

Wishing Nigerians a Happy New Year, the group commended party members in all Diaspora chapters for their commitment, dedication and loyalty which they said would not be taken for granted.

“The APC-CDC is 100 per cent committed to the Tinubu/Shettima ticket and would be supporting the Diaspora Directorate to deliver on its mandate in ensuring the mobilisation of resources, both human and material from the Diaspora towards the realisation of the Tinubu/Shettima aspiration.

“The APC-CDC has donated campaign materials and souvenirs already while promising to do more in the year 2023 to support the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign,” it said.

The committee said that President Muhammadu Buhari had laid a solid foundation for Nigeria and the party.

It said that the APC-CDC appreciated Buhari’s leadership and support towards the APC ticket.

“We will continue to support the country, our party and its leadership as led by Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu and all NWC (National Working Committee) members.

“We are elated that our President Muhammadu Buhari is ready to join us on the campaign trail to campaign for the incoming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We also gearing up in Diaspora to be part of this campaign train.

“We pray 2023 will usher in progress, excellent health and success for all,” the group said. (NAN)