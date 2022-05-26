2023: Osinbajo’s supporters storm Abuja City, demand his presidency

Supporters of the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, under the Nigerian Youths Decide 2023, a youth group, on Thursday stormed the city of Abuja, calling for an automatic presidential ticket for the vice-president.

The group, which stormed the City Gate, Human Rights Radio, Kubwa, and AYA Round About, urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to give automatic ticket to the vice-president to run for the 2023 Presidential Election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the group carried placards with different inscriptions, including “Man of integrity”, “The right man for the job”, “Credibility and good governance”, and “Youth Friendly”, among others.

Malam Sani Usman, coordinator of the group, told NAN that Osinbajo would improve the lot of Nigerians, adding that he had firm knowledge of what the country needed and would deliver on his mandates.Usman said, “It is time for Nigerians, especially the youths, to plan and secure their future with leadership and empowerment skills for economic development.

“We need a good leader who is ready to help the youth and make sure they are gainfully employed with an interest of development at heart.

“This is the time for a credible, young, talented and visionary individual to take over the mantle of leadership for the economic and democratic development of the country,” he said.

Mrs Lydia Blacky, the women leader of the Group, said that meaningful development could only be achieved in an atmosphere of love, peace and unity.

Blacky said, “With Osinbajo’s enviable wisdom, vibrancy and humility, a better future is possible for Nigeria.”

Mr Makama Paul, Chairman of the group, said the group is undertaking a nationwide sensitisation tour with a view to meeting all major stakeholders.

Makama added that the 2023 election is not all about zoning, but about good leadership with prospects of unity, sustainable progress and development of the country.

Mr Charles Monkap, a member of the group, said that the group would mobilise youths across the nation, state governors, and past and present National Assembly members to ensure that Osinbajo emerges the APC presidential flag-bearer and elected president. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

