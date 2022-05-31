2023: Osinbajo screened, upbeat on APC’s chances

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been successfully screened by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Screening Panel.

Osinbajo spoke with newsmen shortly after emerging from the screening held on Tuesday at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The vice president said the exercise was fruitful and expressed optimism on the party’s chances ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

“We were able to discuss several issues; issues of national and party concerns; and it went very well indeed; we had a very good chat.

“Of course, we are ahead of any party; way ahead, APC is ahead,’’ he said

The Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led panel, which commenced work on Monday, will drill no fewer than 25 APC presidential aspirants who are filing for the party’ ticket.(NAN)

