2023: Osinbajo  picks APC nomination form

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday picked his All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the 2023 presidential election.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Kabiru Gaya, Chairman of the umbrella body for Yemi Osinbajo Support Groups, The Progressives Project (TPP) led a team to pick the form for Osinbajo in Abuja.



Speaking with newsmen shortly, Gaya described Osinbajo as the right man for the job.



“I believe politics is a game of give and take. President Muhammadu Buhari has served this country for eight years.



“Therefore the presidency should go to the South and that is why we said the best person to handle this matter is somebody who has been in the system.



“If he’s sworn-in today at the Eagles square as president of the country, by tomorrow morning he can pick up because he is already in the system.



“I was a governor I know what it takes when you are sworn-in it takes time for you to learn and move forward, but when you are in the system, you don’t have that problem,” he said.



He expressed optimism that with Osinbajo as the country’s president in 2023, there would be improvement in the country’s economy and security.



According to Gaya, Osinbajo will work on the existing plan to improve and develop the economy and make Nigeria better for all.



He added that Osinbajo would abide by the decision on the party on the mode of primary election for the presidential ticket.



Gaya expressed confidence that Osinbajo would emerged the APC flag bearer in spite of the numerous aspirants in the race.



About 15 aspirants have so far joined the presidential race on the platform of APC including Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC national leader, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation and Sen. Rochas Okorocha.

Others included Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Dr Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajuba, the Minister of State for Education, Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi, Pastor Tunde Bakare and Sen.Ken Nnamani.

Others were Mr Adams Oshiomhole, a former National Chairman of the APC, Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state and Sen. Godswill Akpabio, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs among others. (NAN)

