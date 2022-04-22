2023: Osinbajo meets Oyo APC delegates

By Akeem Abas

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, says he has garnered enough experience to lead Nigeria as the president come 2023.

He made the disclosure on Friday in Ibadan during a parley with Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osinbajo had visited Ibadan to pay homage to the Olubadan of Ibadanland and meet with the delegates.

NAN reports that the vice president had on April 11 declared his intention to seek his party’s ticket to run for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Osinbajo said that everything he learnt as vice president, acting president had prepared him for the office.

“I have served in the Federal Government of Nigeria for the past seven years. And I have been involved because the president considered it the right thing to do.

“In his own generosity and his openness, he gave me every opportunity to serve, including very sensitive international assignments.

“As you know, I also acted as president during certain periods when the president was away on medical vacation,” he said.

He declared his readiness to serve the country faithfully, honestly and transparently,

The vice president said that one advantage he had was that he could hit the ground running on day one because he knew what it took to do so.

“I believe that time has come and I have the responsibility to my country. I have the responsibility to you, to all our children, and the coming generations, to give all of what I have learnt, everything I have learnt, all of the service I have given, to be able to give it to our country,” he said.

Osinbajo also promised that important decisions on security, economy and others would be based on consultations at every levels.

Mr Isaac Omodewu, the State APC Chairman, said that Osinbajo was the type of president Nigeria needed.

“You are the type we need in Nigeria as our President. Delegates in Oyo state are here listening to you. I believe they will work for you and do your bidding”, he said.(NAN)

