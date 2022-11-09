2023: Osanebi, Orubebe task APC Campaign members on victory

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Deputy Governorship Candidate in Delta State, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, and the Director General of the Campaign Organisation, Elder Godsday Orubebe, have tasked members of the organisation to lead the party to total victory in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Both men spoke on Wednesday at a one-day retreat organised for the leadership of the Party Campaign Council in Asaba.

Orubebe, a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs stressed the need for membership drive and ensure the party wins all the elective positions in the state.

He charged members to approach the forthcoming elections with the seriousness it deserves, pointing out that the programme was organised to broaden their knowledge on the EDGE to BAND Agenda and what is expected of them as members of the campaign organisation.

He said: “The essense of this programme is to provide an opportunity for all our party functionaries to understand the new Delta we are talking about. The changes we are bringing on board, the manifesto of the incoming government so that even at every level – unit, ward, local government and state – every functionary of the government will know what we want to do. And that’s what we’ve been telling the people as we go out to campaign. It is to let them understand what the new dawn stands for.

“I am charging all participants here to go out with the message of a new Delta; to put more effort to get it across to market women, students and our people. Let them understand what we are bringing on board to create a new Delta State come 2023”.

He decried the 35th position occupied by the State in the Subnational Ease of Doing Business Survey, assuring that the Omo-Agege administration will restore the state to first position.

“Years past, Delta used to be Number One in this country in the Subnational Ease of Doing Business Survey. But today, we are 35th. And this is very sad. We want to bring Delta back to its original glory where everybody will be talking of the state. We want to go back to being first in everything”, he said.

Also speaking, Rt. Hon. Osanebi said the party will run an issue-based campaign devoid of calumny, and that the party’s campaign will be robust and all encompassing.

According to him, the APC will not play to the gallery by making promises which are not achievable in a bid to hoodwink Deltans to vote the party into power. Rather, he said, the party will run a transparent campaign on policies captured in the EDGE Agenda.

While commending Elder Orubebe, Rt. Hon. Osanebi said he trusts the ability of the DG and members of the campaign council to lead the party to victory across all elections in 2023.

Resource persons also gave lectures on various topics at the event.

Deputy DG, Dr Otive Igbuzor spoke on election strategy; while Director, Planning and Research, Barr. Alex Onwuadiamu; Director, Strategy and Elections, Godwin Anaughe, and Director, Data and General Services, Dr. Anthonia Ashiedu, spoke on the EDGE agenda.

Also at the event were the State Chairman of the party, Elder Omeni Sobotie, Vice Chairman, Central, Chief Paulinus Akpeki; Barr. Omasan Agbajoh; Dr Chris Oghenechowen as well as State Party Executives, Vice-Chairmen, senatorial Co-ordinators, LGA Party Chairmen, LGA Campaign Co-ordinators, Deputy Co-ordinators, Secretaries among others.

Ima Niboro,Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Delta APC Campaign Organisation.

