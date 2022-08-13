2023: Ortom tasks Nigerian Youths on leadership challenge

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has asked Nigerian youths to rise up to the challenge of leadership in order to chart a new course for good governance in the country .

The Governor in a solidarity message to commemorate this year’s International Youth Day: “Intergenerational Solidarity: A Key to Inclusive and Sustainable Political Participation” told the youths to take leadership responsibilities through electoral democratic processes saying “The tomorrow you yearn for has come.”

In doing so, he told them to deploy their energies, intellect and skills to positive engagements rather than mundane isssues.

He acknowledged the exploits and accomplishments of Nigerian youths globally in many fields of human endeavours, especially in science, computer and Information Technology and asked them to “Put these into positive ventures. That is the only way to begin to take advantage of the gap in leadership in the country.”

Governor Ortom believes that Nigerian youths have the solutions to the myriads of socio- economic and political challenges if given the opportunity.

He cautioned against criminal activities saying that there are decent ways of earning a living without involving in any illegal activities.

The Governor assured the youths in the State that his administration will continue to provide the enabling environment for youths to realize their potential.

Governor Ortom wished the Nigerian youths a successful celebration.

