2023: Orji Kalu picks APC form for Senate

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu says he has picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) form for the Abia North Senate seat.



Kalu, in a statement he issued in Abuja, said that his desire to return to senate was to complete the work he started in his constituency.



He, however, announced that his withdrawal from the presidential race was the failure of the Peoples Democratic Party and APC to zone their tickets to South East.

According to Kalu, since there is no zoning and the contest is open to all Nigerians, I officially withdraw from presidential contest in 2023.

“I have also picked ticket to run for Abia North Senatorial zone to complete the good work I started in Abia North,” he said.

Kalu congratulated Senate President, Ahmad Lawan for picking form to contest for President of Nigeria.

“I congratulate my friend, former roommate and boss , Sen. Ahmad Lawan, as he picks form to run for President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under our great party, APC.

“I am most glad because he is from the North East , the only zone alongside South East that is yet to produce President of Nigeria.

“I have always maintained an unambiguous stand that for justice, equity and fairness in our country, the next president of Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari should come from the South East or the North East.

“I have also told Nigerians that I would only run for president if the two major political parties, APC and PDP zone their tickets to the South East.

“That is why I was disappointed with our southern brothers who are talking about fairness and equity but has zero tolerance for the same fairness and equity in the South.

“In the absence of a South Easterner being president of Nigeria in 2023, I have my full support for a North Easterner.

“This is because it would be the closest to the equity, fairness and Justice everyone is talking about. It further means that the justice is on its way to the South East,” Kalu said.

While commending those who picked presidential form for him, Kalu said that they meant well for Nigerians.

“I urge all my friends, allies and supporters in the APC to toe the line of justice by supporting Sen. Ahmad Lawan, a North Easterner for the presidential ticket of the APC,” Kalu said. (NAN)

