2023: Organisation begins door-to-door campaign on voters’ card in Ebonyi

By Christian Ogbonna

The Ebele and AnyiChuks Like-Minds Organisation has begun a campaign and sensitisation of communities in Ebonyi State to the need for Voters’ Card Registration organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Emmanuel Ugbana, the National Coordinator of the organisation, said at a news conference in Abakaliki on Saturday, that only the Permanent Voters’ Cards, (PVCs), could give individuals the right to vote for the candidate of their choice during the 2023 general elections.

Ugbana explained that the political organisation drawn from the 36 states of the federation, embarked on the campaign in efforts to ensure that all eligible persons were registered and collected their PVCs.

“Yes, the body, after well attended meeting and deliberation, hereby resolved that we appreciate INEC for extending the period of the registration exercise in the country.

“We appreciate the citizens in Ebonyi for their determination to ensure that they have the PVCs following our campaign programme.

“We call on INEC to open more registration centres, possibly at all the pooling units in the state to have access to the centres.

“We also strongly advocate that the votes of the electorate should count in determining winner in the future elections. The day of apathy to voting during election is over,” Ugbana said.

The coordinator, however, commended the flag bearer of the Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi, Dr IfeanyiChukwuma Odii, popularly known as AnyiChuks, on his emergence as the governorship candidate.

“We thank the PDP leadership for giving Anyichuks the opportunity to fly the party’s flag in the 2023 general elections.

“We also call on all lovers of peace and unity and total human and institutions in Ebonyi to join hands in sensitising the people to register and obtain their PVCs,” he stated. (NAN)

