2023: Onu promises economy driven by science, technology, innovation

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has pledged to create an economy driven by science, technology and innovation, if elected Nigeria’s President in 2023.

Onu, a former Minister of Science and Technology, made the promise while addressing Edo delegates on Wednesday in Benin.

He said that the initiative would create massive wealth and jobs and make Nigeria great.

Represented by Alhaji Saliu Momoh, the Edo coordinator, Ogbonnaya Onu Campaign Organization, the aspirant said Nigeria could no longer continue to depend on other nations to solve its problems.

“We are better equipped to solve our problems ourselves. This is the road that science, technology and innovation will make possible for us to take.

“We have the key to unlock the prosperity of our dear nation. This key is knowledge economy driven by science, technology and innovation.

“This is so because no country has ever become truly great, whether in ancient or modern times, without the efficient and effective deployment of science, technology and innovation to nation building.

“I am convinced that I have the knowledge, experience, credibility, vision, integrity and education, having been trained in the best universities,” he said.

Onu also called on Nigerians, particularly the youth not to loose hope about the future of the country, adding that Nigeria had a bright future.

“We should never forget that Nigeria has passed through very challenging difficulties yet, God has kept us together.

“We must emphasise those things that unite us more than those that divide us. We must as a nation, start thinking big, because we are big,” Onu added.

The presidential aspirant said Nigeria must become self reliant, to overcome its economic challenge.

According to him, it is no longer feasible for Nigeria to remain a consumer nation.

He appealed to the delegates to vote for him as the APC presidential candidate during the party’s convention in Abuja.

“I most respectfully call on my political party, the APC, to elect me as its presidential candidate, and Nigerians to elect me as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a chief servant.”(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

