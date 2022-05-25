2023: Onu answer to united, progressive Nigeria — APC chieftain

Chief Bennet Lemchi, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo, says Chief Ogbonnaya Onu’s presidential ambition is the answer to a united and progressive Nigeria.

Lemchi said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja ahead of APC presidential primaries.

He appealed to the delegates in particular to support Onu’s aspiration for a knowledge-based Nigeria where economic development would not only be realisable, but sustainable.

“Ogbonnaya Onu is a gentleman of repute, an enigma in the true word who believes in one Nigeria.

“He is one of the many politicians from the South East who can drive all-inclusive and unifying policies as president.

“Dr Ogbonnaya Onu is the only person to rejig the country’s economy if elected president,” he said.

He described Onu as a man of integrity who could reposition the country to the path of prosperity.

The APC chieftain, who lauded Onu’s declaration for the president, said the former Minister of Science and Technology was an asset to Nigeria.

Lemchi urged Nigerians especially, APC delegates to support Onu in order to rescue the country from doldrums of consumerist economy.

He expressed confidence in the capacity of Onu to catapult the country to greater heights if elected president in 2023.

NAN reports that Onu who recently declared for presidency said that Nigeria could no longer look to foreign countries for salvation.

NAN further reports that in his declaration speech, Onu said the country had the key to unlock its own prosperity, asking his party and the electorate to elect him as Nigeria’s“ Chief Servant”. (NAN)

