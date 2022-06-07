2023: Only Tinubu can defeat Atiku, says group

The Consolidation Ambassadors (TCA), says only former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu can defeat Alhaji Atiku Abubakar during the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

The group said this in a statement titled, “Our Stand,” signed by Dr. Adelanke Peter, issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Katsina.

He said for Nigeria to consolidate on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari, a bold, frank, independent, transparent, intelligent, smart-thinker like Tinubu was needed.

Peter said, “Although the TCA is not biased towards any presidential aspirant contesting to be the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We, however, owe it to the party and party members to guide them in terms of direction ahead of the National Convention.

“Partisan politics is not all about ‘Pierre de Coubertin,’ sports philosophy guiding participation in contests; it is not all about winning.

“The Consolidation Ambassadors (TCA) with its firm foundation within 36 States of the Federation and FCT, emerged as worthy Ambassadors of the APC who recognised and appreciated the progress made by the President Buhari led administration.

“Especially in the areas of infrastructure, human capital development, agriculture, anti-corruption, digital economic transformation and all inclusive governance.”

The group said it resolved to identify and unify all political structures and supporters of the aspirants that contested elective posts under the umbrella of the APC.

“Particularly the 23 presidential aspirants by providing the necessary support to the flag bearers after the primaries.

“It is for this reason, after due consultations and considerations, that we suggest that the party should field a candidate that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder, eye-ball-to-eye-ball, kobo-for-kobo, tactics-for-tactics.

“And also strategy-for-strategy, popularity-for-popularity and national-acceptance-for-national-acceptance; with international recognition and respect.

“A candidate with national acceptability, who after winning can consolidate the legacies of President Buhari,” said Peter.

He said TCA’s National Organising Secretary, Dr. Awwal Shafi’u, with the support of other national executive members, declared the group’s unflinching support for Tinubu.

“Our collective resolve to support Tinubu emanates from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) choice of their presidential candidate.

“It is a political development that needs careful analysis, consideration and realignment.

“Without any iota of doubt, Tinubu is APC’s most influential politician, his mentoring of top politicians is legendary and his national acceptance is no doubt a nonnegotiable fact that can usher our party to success come 2023 election.

“In order to achieve our collective resolve to sustain, renew, unify, reinvigorate and to consolidate President Muhammadu Buhari legacies, we call on all rank and file of APC members and all Nigerians to support him,” said Peter. (NAN

