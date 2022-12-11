2023: Omo-Agege promises all-inclusive govt in Delta

By Edeki Igafe

Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta, says he will put in place an all-inclusive government, if elected in 2023.

Omo-Agege made the plea on Sunday at a Town Hall interactive meeting with the leadership of ECWA Christian block in Warri.

The governorship candidate, who is also the Deputy Senate President, urged the state residents to vote massively for him in the 2023 general elections to emerge as governor.

He said the called became necessary in order to redeem the state from the “iron grip” of Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa and Sheriff Oborevwori-led government.

Omo-Agege, however, assured the people that he would not only run an all-inclusive government, but would also consult regularly and carry the church along, if elected as the governor.

The candidate said, as a Senator, he had used his influence to attract over 300 critical life-touching projects to Delta Central.

“There is virtually nothing on ground done by Gov. Okowa to better the lots of people of Delta, in spite of over N3 trillion that has come into the state as revenue since 2015.

“I am worried over the recent revelation by the Rivers Governor, Nyesome Wike, that President Buhari graciously approved the release of outstanding deductions from the 13 per cent derivation fund to the governors of the oil-producing states in Niger Delta.

He said that Delta needs urgent intervention and deliverance from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government in the state.

“Okowa and Oborevwori may not be bad personally, but their priorities are not right. It is a matter of judgment. The judgment which Okowa and Oborevwori have executed is a bad judgment.

“And so, we are saying that we want to move Delta in a different direction. How do we do that?

“First, we sat down with the best brain we could assemble in Delta. We identified four critical areas that are more problematic to our people.

“We christened those four areas in our manifesto as ‘EDGE Agenda: Employment and Empowerment, Development, Good Governance and Enduring Peace and Security,”, he said.

Omo-Agege pledged to create an enabling environment, which would attract companies that relocated from the state sometimes ago to return to Delta and begin to create jobs for our people.

He, also urged the people to vote for the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu saying that with Tinubu and himself as governor, it would be easier to synergise toward revamping the moribund Warri, Koko and Burutu Ports.

“We have decided that we can approach our incoming president by the grace of God, Asiwaju Tinubu, who is of the same party with us.

“To help bury deeper those pipelines and make the Warri, Koko and Burutu ports functional again to create jobs for our people,” he said.

On the slow pace of work on the Amukpe-Uromi Federal Highway, Omo-Agege said that N15 billion, out of the N400 billion recently approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for release, would be used to mobilise the contractor back to the road.

Earlier, Elder Godsday Orubebe, the state APC Director-General of the Campaign Council, described Omo-Agege as “a God-fearing man whose passion for human welfare is unparalleled.

“The APC governorship candidate is going round the state because of the vision he has for the people.

“He is poised to do things differently and usher in a new Delta,” Orubebe said.

High points of the meeting was prayers offered by Christian leaders for the successes of APC and Delta Governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections.

(NAN)