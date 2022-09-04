2023: Omo-Agege, Keyamo call for unity in Delta APC

By Naomi Sharang

Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege on Sunday called for unity among members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta to kick out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration in the state in 2023.

The call was made in a statement in Abuja, by Mr Ima Niboro, Director, Communications and Media Strategy,

Delta APC Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation.

According to the statement, Omo-Agege spoke at a meeting of Delta Central APC Leaders and Stakeholders in Effurun, Delta.

Omo-Agege, who doubles as the governorship candidate of APC in the state, stressed the need for unity for the party to clinch power in 2023.

He lamented that the state had been under bondage of underdevelopment since 1999, declaring that 2023 was a year of liberation.

Omo-Agege said he was motivated by a desire to arrest receding hope among Deltans and build a state where the people’s future would be brighter than their past.

He said that fairness demanded that power returned to the South in 2023 since President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner, was about completing eight years in office.

“We need to be united to be able to confront the PDP. These are people who keep repeating the same thing and expect a different outcome.

“We are going to change the narrative in Delta. We are going to stand by Bola Tinubu for President. Selling him won’t be a difficult task. We saw what he did in Lagos,” he said.

Also, convener of the meeting and Spokesperson, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo SAN, accused the PDP government of running “a clueless and shortsighted administration”.

Keyamo said that the agenda of the PDP government in the state was to impoverish the people and make life difficult for them.

He said that: “the jacket of disunity is already in PDP. We will rescue the people from hunger and bondage”.

On his part, elder statesman Frank Kokori expressed delight that the state was having a ‘real Urhobo man’ vying for the position of the governor in 2023.(NAN)

