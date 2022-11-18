2023: Omo-Agege dedicated campaign to God, seeks divine support for APC victory

Deputy President of the Senate, and Delta APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has dedicated his campaign for the Governorship of Delta state to God, seeking divine protection and support for victory at the polls.

Speaking at the event which took place at the St Jude’s Catholic Church, GRA, Effurun, Friday, November 18, Senator Omo-Agege said he decided to begin his campaign with prayers in line with Jesus’ teaching of starting and ending any project with prayer.

He said his motivation to contest the Governorship election was the level of misgovernance of Delta State by the Gov Ifeanyi Okowa led PDP administration. He said he was aware that the race was not going to be easy but was certain that with God all things are possible.

He appreciated the content of the homily and pledged to be guided by the sermon during the campaign and as governor when elected.

He hailed APC Delta Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie and Campaign Director-General, Elder Godsday Orubebe, for their support, saying they would be the first party Chairman and Campaign DG to unseat an incumbent governor in Delta State.

Senator Omo-Agege disclosed that he picked Rt. Hon Friday Osanebi as his running mate not only for his political credentials and experience but also to bridge the gap with the younger generation that would bond better with him.

He thanked God for uniting the APC as one solid bloc for the oncoming elections at various levels, and said the party is poised to win and make Delta State move forward again.

In his homily, Rev Fr (Dr) James Urien of St Paul’s Chaplaincy, Abraka, described Luke 4: 18 in the bible as where Jesus presented his “manifesto” before commencing his ministry on Earth.

Quoting the scripture, Father Urien said: “The spirit of the Lord is upon me, for he has anointed me to bring good news to the poor, proclaim release to the captives, give sight to the blind and set free the oppressed.”

He said everything Jesus promised in his “manifesto” he accomplished, stressing that Jesus did not give false hopes to the people, rather, he made himself a hospital by healing the sick, provided food by being the bread of life and was poor to make people rich.

“As you begin your campaign remember that God is the sovereign leader from whom all powers flow. People in government must learn to act as God’s agents who will bring succour to the people. Leadership must be people oriented and focused on directional governance for equal opportunities to all. Be truthful, sincere, honest, humble and prayerful.

In an intercession, the church, led by Rev Fr Mark Ozele offered prayers for Senator Omo-Agege and all members of Delta APC Campaign Council for God to continue to bless, protect and renew them.

They prayed “that God will grant them wisdom, understanding and success in the election and other endeavours, to provide good governance in the affairs of the party, Delta State and Nigeria.”

“As Omo-Agege and his running mate Osanebi have offered themselves to serve, we commit them to you, grant them the spirit of wisdom, may that spirit guide and direct their purpose.

“When they open their mouths to speak, may they speak with your grace. Grant them the courage of Jesus Christ who offered himself to serve, grant them moral integrity and self control. May they be selfless to serve the purpose of the State. Keep away from them evil apparitions, the spirit of deception, ungodly influence and ungodly friends.

“May they be safe by the covering of Jesus, protect them from the arrows that fly in the day and at night. We offer them to you that they may be safe in the hollow of your hand.

“As they traverse the length and breadth of Delta State, grant them protection. Let no power be able to shortchange their occupation of Government House, Asaba; may your favour open the way for them.

“Let every ear that hears their voices and every eye that sees their faces be favourable to them and give them their votes”, he prayed.

The intercession was followed by the celebration of the Eucharist conducted by Rev Dr (Prof) John Mark Ikeke , during which Senator Omo-Agege and wife, Mrs Rosemary Omo-Agege, partook in the Holy Communion.

The Delta APC led by Elder Sobotie, party chieftains and candidates for 2023 general elections, party members and supporters as well as relatives, friends and well-wishers accompanied Senator Omo-Agege to the church service.

His running mate, Rt. Hon Friday Osanebi, the Director General of the APC Campaign Organization, Elder Godsday Orubebe, founding leader of Delta APC, Olorogun Otega Emerhor, Delta Central Senatorial Candidate, Chief Ede Dafinone; Member representing Ughelli North, South and Udu Federal Constituency, Rev Francis Waive; Central Chairman, Chief Paulinus Akpeki; APC Leader, Chief Ayiri Emami; Former Presidential Spokesman, and Director of Campaign Communications, Olorogun Ima Niboro; Chief Adelabu Bodjor; Campaign Adviser, Chief Austin Izagbo; Secretary, Eugene Okolocha, Chief Ominimini Obiuwhewvi; Campaign Directors, Anthonia Ashiedu, Omasan Agbajoh and Rukevwe Ugwumba, among other leaders from across the State, were present at the church service.

