2023: Okowa congratulates Oborevwori on Supreme Court victory

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated Chief Sheriff Oborevwori on his Supreme Court victory as the right candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state for the 2023 general election.

Okowa, also the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the PDP, joined Oborevwori at a thanksgiving service to God for the victory on Friday, at Government House Chapel, Asaba.

The governor said that the candidate had passed through a test of faith.

He urged Oborevwori to steadfastly hold on to God, who had giving him victory, adding that God would do more for him.

Okowa, who also sympathised with the victims of the ravaging flood across the state, thanked the Flood Management Committee for bracing up with challenge while, urging individuals to encourage them.

Oborevwori, in an interview after the thanksgiving, thanked God for the victory and urged all party members to join the team to ensure victory for the party.

“On the victory, when you have God, you are sure of victory. This victory is for all of us in Delta.

“I believe that my brothers from the otherwise will join us in no distant time as a family because this is PDP state.

“I have no enemy nor have the ability to hate anyone, we are one as a family and we return all the Glory to God,” Oborevwori said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Supreme Court on Friday affirmed Oborevwori as the governorship candidate of PDP in Delta.

At the PDP primary in May, Oborevwori polled 590 votes to beat David Edevbie, who polled 113 votes.

However, Edevbie, aggrieved by the outcome of the primary had filed a suit against Oborevwori and the party, citing discrepancies in Oborevwori’s certificates.(NAN)

