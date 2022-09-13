2023: Okowa cautions against cyber bullying in election campaigns 

By Angela Atabo

Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned against cyber bullying in the name of campaigns for the 2023 elections.



Okowa made the remarks on Tuesday in Abuja at the Northern Christian Youth Assembly Summit, with the theme ‘Unifying Nigeria:The Role of Northern Christian Youths and Women’.



He said that Nigerians should be allowed to use the cyber space to express their choices ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“We are beginning to see bullying in the cyber space of our country, I think that everybody should have his space, time, to be able to think, make comments without being bullied,” he said.



According to him, what is important in the build up to the election is for Nigerians not to act on emotions, but be guided with knowledge and build cohesion in electing credible leaders to transform Nigeria.



“This is the hallmark of those who think and use their brains; when we talk about the future is for the youths, it is actually from today.



“However, the real truth is, our youths particularly youths leaders must be in position to have a clear understanding of things so that they are able to guide others aright.

“This is because if you have a leadership that is not able to provide that true leadership of guiding people aright and people begin to think in the wrong way, then you create further problems rather than finding solutions and we all go the wrong path,” Okowa said.



He commended the group for organising the summit to discuss Nigeria’s challenges and find solutions.



Okowa also said that the topic of the event was apt, because it focused on unifying Nigeria.



He called on Nigerians not to practice politics of religion, but to unite to elect leaders that would build a Nigeria for all where things would work.



He assured that if elected, their administration would give priority to education and tackle poverty.



In his remarks, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, National Chairman of PDP said it was time for Christians to show greater interest in politics.



“I do not think God will just come down and answer your prayer, you need to act too, that way, God will help us.



“For a long time, many people saw politics as something to be left to others, but I am happy that today this narrative has changed, events have made it possible to see that the control of political power is very important.



“Therefore, it is important that Christians have to rise up, come together and show a greater interest in politics.”



Ayu also urged them to join parties and be interested in what is happening around them so as not to allow bad leaders takeover power and misuse it to affect them, their families and communities negatively.



He said that Nigerian needed leaders that would attend to the challenges facing the country and assured that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP Presidential candidate, will be the right choice to achieve that.



He assured that if given the chance, they would unify the country and enhance national development.



“We looked around and we thought we have to give him not just a vice president that will assist him, but we did our homework to select a young man who is highly educated, very humble, and who has done very well as a governor in his home state.



“It is on Okowa’s personal merit he was selected by the party as the vice presidential candidate to Atiku Abubakar.



“I think Nigeria will be very lucky to have two such people who are committed to development, who are detribalised and who believe in uniting this country,” Ayu said.



He, therefore, urged the group to support Atiku and mobilise Nigerians to vote for PDP, so as to salvage Nigeria.



In his comments, the Anglican Archbishop of Jos, Rev. Marcus Ibrahim, who read from Ezekiel 3:16-21, called on youths to guide other citizens to elect credible leaders in 2023.



Ibrahim called on the Church and youths to be the voice of the voiceless by speaking against evil and injustice in the country.

“As we enter election year, we should give our people direction, by encouraging them to come out and vote.



“Youths as watchmen should herald a new dawn in the country as we prepare for 2023 general elections.



“To me, the winning team is Atiku and Okowa, so we should make noise everywhere because that is one of the strategy God taught Joshua to defeat Jericho,” he said.



Earlier, the host, Mr Bok Ayuba, former Speaker, Plateau House of Assemby, said the group had agreed to back the PDP candidates, because they believed in their capacity to rescue Nigeria and make things right.

Ayuba said the group has branches in all local government areas of the country and would go round to mobilise support for the PDP.

“We will go to every state to mobilise from each local government to have a great number to discuss the way forward ahead of 2023 elections,” he added.

He urged members of the group “to spread the news and galvanise massive voters’ support to ensure PDP wins in 2023”.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

