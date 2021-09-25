2023: Ohanaeze Ndigbo chieftain supports call for president of Igbo extraction

.

A chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mr Chidi Ibeh, has lent his support for the emergence of the next president of the country of Igbo extraction.



Ibeh made the remark on Saturday in Owerri, while briefing newsmen on the preparations for the 2021 Igbo Day celebration slated for Sept. 26 to 29.



He said the organisation had commenced consultations with political parties and notable politicians outside the South-East toward the actualisation of the next president from the zone.



He opined that a president of Igbo extraction would promote equity, justice, fair play and other virtues the country is known for.



“Our position is that the southeast is ripe to produce the next president of the country and the 2023 election will present the right opportunity to achieve this.



“We have written letters to all the political parties on why they should zone the presidency to the southeast.



“And we believe that reasonable leadership of the parties will agree with us,” Ibeh said.



The Ohaneze Ndigbo chieftain also spoke on the programmes lined up for the Igbo Day celebration.



According to him, the Igbo Language Seminar, Igbo Security Conclave and Imeobi Expandable Meeting would hold in Enugu state.



He said the celebration, with the theme: “Agwo No N’akirika” (A clarion call to end insecurity in Igbo land) will kick off at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka on Sunday.



He further said that the event would be graced by the five governors, states and National Assembly members as well as traditional and religious leaders from the zone.



Meanwhile, Ibeh has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to unconditionally release all the Igbo sons and daughters being detained in different parts of the country for their alleged involvement in the activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.



He said the gesture would make room for dialogue toward finding a solution to the group’s agitations. (NAN)

