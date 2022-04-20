2023: Ogbadibo, Ohimini, Otukpo throw weight behind Senate aspirant, Ogaji

By Edoka Itodo

Renowned business mogul and former Chairman of Oju Local Government, Chief. Hon. Bright Igodo Ogaji, on Wednesday visited Ogbadibo, Ohimini and Otukpo Local Government Areas of Benue State, in continuation of his consultations with critical stakeholders for the realization of his senatorial aspiration to represent Benue South at the Senate in 2023.

Addressing the Ogbadibo People’s Democratic Party (PDP) caucus at Otukpa, the local government headquarters, Chief Ogaji noted that the purpose of his visit was not to condemn other aspirants for the Senatorial position, but to appeal to the consciences of the delegates to vote him as the Senatorial flag bearer of the party during the forthcoming primaries, adding that he is eminently qualified to represent the good people of Zone C at the red chamber.

“I have not come here to antagonize anybody neither have I come here to attack anybody. But to attack your consciences with all sense of humility as an appeal that you use your conscience on that day [of the primaries].

“My name is ‘I Go Do’. And I will do good for you. I will represent you well,” he stated.

In their separate remarks, the Ogbadibo PDP Chairman, Hon. Vincent Amuche, the Leader of Ogbadibo Legislative Council, Hon. Jacob Idoko and the Ogbadibo PDP Women Leader, Hon. Mrs. Eloyi Enekele, thanked the Senatorial hopeful for coming to intimate them of his ambition and assured him of the support of Ogbadibo delegates at the primaries.

Similarly, in Idekpa, the headquarters of Ohimini, the PDP stakeholders promised Chief Ogaji of their overwhelming support at the primaries.

Hon. Mohammed Adole, Ohimini PDP Women Leader, Hon. Mrs. Elizabeth Egbu, Chairman of Ohimini PDP Ward Chairmen Forum, Hon. Elvis Omenkpa, who spoke on behalf of the people, all guaranteed the former Oju council boss, of their support at the primaries.

Earlier, Chief Ogaji told the Ohimini stakeholders that he has all it takes to serve in the capacity of the Senator, adding that, with his wealth of experience, his exposure as an international businessman, and his sagacity as a youth, he would deliver quality representation at the Senate.

In Otukpo, the Senatorial hopeful promised to bring people oriented service, participatory service and all inclusive service, if given the mandate as Senator representing Benue South in 2023.

In their separate responses, the Otukpo PDP Vice Chairman, Hon. Onyejefu Edache, the LG Women Leader, Hon. Mrs Ada Ahmodu, Hon. Baba Alhaji and Hon. Ugbo Williams Abutu, promised to reciprocate the support that the Igede nation gave their son, Senator David Mark, by voting massively for Hon. Bright Ogaji at the primaries.

