2023: Ogba, factional PDP guber candidate in Ebonyi,  confident on flying party’s flag

Sen. Obinna Ogba, the factional governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for 2023 polls in Ebonyi has expressed confidence that he will emerge victorious in the crisis rocking the party.

This is contained in statement issued in Abakaliki on Wednesday signed by Mr Godfrey Chikwere, Special Assistant to Ogba on Media.

Ogba, who expressed confidence in securing victory at the court, praised the party and his supporters for their prayers.

The statement noted that the Ogba was not relenting in his effort to serve Ebonyi people as their governor.

“The current events ranging from primary election to judicial processes are no doubt a calculated political distraction.

“Anybody that is conversant with Ogba’s political trajectory will understand that he has fought, worked and walked for any of his victories and political positions with God and the people as his key focus.

“It is a matter of time the people of Ebonyi will be happy again. We, therefore, encourage all our followers to keep faith and hope alive because the victory is already in sight,“ the statement said.

The statement noted that a three-man Court of Appeal panel. sitting in Enugu, had granted Ogba’s prayer to be joined in the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abakaliki .

“ Ogba appealed the said judgment immediately. That is our first step to legal gain and victory.

“We assure you that everything politically and legally possible is on motion; our case is like that of Emordi and Prof. Chukwuma Soludo in Anambra

“At the end of the day, the people, party and court will be on the same page, the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki had earlier in the month nullified the primary elections conducted under the leadership of Chief Tochukwu Okorie.

The election held between June 4 and June 5, produced Ogba as the PDP governorship candidate for 2023.

The court upheld the primaries held between May 28 and May 29 were Dr Ifeanyochukwu Odii emerged as the governorhip candidate of the party. (NAN)

