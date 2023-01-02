2023: Obasanjo’s endorsement not wishes of Nigerians – PDP

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation says the “subjective support” for Mr Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, by former President Olusegun Obasanjo is his personal wish.

The Spokesperson of the organisation, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement in Abuja that Obasanjo’s wish did not reflect the opinion or position of overwhelming majority of Nigerians across the country.

He however said while the former president was entitled to his personal opinion; as remarkable as it may appear, it remained individualistic.

He added that the wish could not redirect Nigerians from their determination to rally with the more experienced, more proficient and more accepted Presidential Candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to rescue and rebuild the nation.

Ologbondiyan said surprisingly in the face of the alarming challenges facing Nigeria, which required a tried and tested hand, Obasanjo was not suggesting a candidate with experience in governance at the national level.

Ologbondiyan said that in any case, Obasanjo’s opinion could not sway Nigerians remembering he made similar endorsement in last election.

He added that it would be extremely difficult for Nigerians, particularly the youth demography, to accept Obasanjo’s opinion as the solution to the myriad of challenges facing the nation today knowing the reality of the country today.

“Our campaign holds that none of the Presidential candidates has the experience, capacity, tenacity of purpose, presence of mind and readiness to serve like Abubakar.

“Abubakar remains the most widely accepted candidate, whose choice is not predicated by sectional, tribal, ethnic or religious sentiments or the endorsement of any individual, high or low.

“This is predicated by record of ability and performance, authentic vision, honesty and character; physical and mental capacity; the very indices set by the former President,” he explained.

Ologbondiyan said it was instructive to state that every claim by Obasanjo on the success of his administration is a reflection of the performance of Abubakar as his Vice President and Chairman of the National Economic Council.

This, he described as the period during which our nation achieved unprecedented economic growth to become one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

“It therefore amounts to a disservice for the former president to make subjective suggestion.

“This is even when it is clear that if a hand like Abubakar with their shared experience is brought to the forefront of governance, our nation will be rescued from this current sullen state,” asserted the spokesman.

Ologbobdiyan said the PDP campaign team therefore urge Nigerians not to be distracted by subjective opinions.

He also advised the electorate to remain focused on the resolve to salvage the nation by electing Abubakar as the next president of Nigeria on Feb. 25. (NAN)