2023: NYC urges Gov. Umahi to consider running for Presidency

Share the news













The Nigerian Youth Council (NYC), a socio-political organisation has urged Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi to consider running for Presidency in 2023 due to his developmental strides in the state.

The group made the call on Saturday in Abakaliki during the inauguration of the state’s chapter of the congress.

NYC is domiciled in the office of the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on Youths and Students Affairs.

Mr Nasiru Adhama, the SSA to the President on Youth and Students Affairs said at the occasion that the group was impressed with the governor’s transformational strides and would be “favoured” to do so at the national level.

Adhama, represented by his Aide, Mr Aminu Isyaku, said the delegation inspected projects executed by the governor on Friday and got tired at a point during the tour.

He said: “We told the tour guide, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Information and Orientation to tell the governor that he has executed so many projects.

“We visited projects such as the modern rice mills across the state, the fertiliser plants which meet the need of the South-East zone and country, the ultra modern shopping mall that is a replica of the Dubai mall, among others.”

The president’s aide said with the realities on ground in Ebonyi, the state would be chosen to represent the south-east in the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme that would be launched soon.

“The NYC is an emerging youth group aimed at propagating and driving a ‘new youth agenda’ for the country to ensure that the present legacies of our leaders are sustained.

“Today’s inauguration is a milestone for the state as we will offer the state chapter, the necessary support to succeed and meet its aspirations,” he said.

Mr Blessing Akinlosotu, the National President of the council, thanked the Ebonyi Government for welcoming the group and declared that the delegation was impressed with its performance.

“We are trying to tell the world that the Nigerian youths have the zeal and capabilities to turn things around in the country and solve several political problems such as god-fatherism and mal-administration.

“Gov. David Umahi has proven to be a youth friendly governor with his cabinet dominated by youths thus emulating the influential countries of the world ruled by youths,” he said.

Dr Yakubu Shendam, Chairman, Governing Board NYC, said that President Buhari had always supported the youths to excel and Umahi was needed at the national level to replicate the feat.

Gov. Umahi represented by Dr Kenneth Ugbala, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), thanked the council for visiting the state.

“You should be planning to stay in the state for about two weeks when next you visit, to enable you to see the good work which is domesticated in all the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

Chief Enekwachi Akpa, the Special Assistant to the Governor on State and Local Government Affairs, pledged that the council would be inaugurated in all the wards and local government areas of the state.

Mr Raymond Okoro, the newly inaugurated Chairman of the state chapter of the congress, pledged on behalf of the executive council to work assiduously to achieve the objective of the council in Ebonyi. (NAN)

Related