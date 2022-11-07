2023: NUJ President tasks journalists on ethics

by Azubuike Okeh

The National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Chief Chris Isiguzo, has urged journalists to adhere to professional ethics while covering the 2023 general elections.

Isiguzo made the call in Port Harcourt on Monday while speaking at the opening of a two-day capacity building workshop for journalists in the South-South region.

He said the essence of the training was to prepare journalists for the task of covering the 2023 general elections.

Isiguzo urged journalists to take the need for national peace and unity into account while undertaking their duties.

”We must be careful not to inflame conflict while reporting the elections. We are peace builders and promoters of development,” he said.

He urged journalists to rise up to the tasks ahead by promoting peace and adhering strictly to the ethics of the profession.

The media has a role to play in nation building, as professionals, we cannot overlook this duty,” he said.

The NUJ president identified lack of adequate training, poverty and volatile environment as some of the constraints against effective journalism.

Isiguzo urged the participants to take the training programne very seriously in the interest of the electoral process.

In his speech, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Rivers, Mr Johnson Alalibo described the training as part of the roadmap towards a credible election in the state.

He said that INEC was committed towards providing a level play field for all the political parties in the state.

”It is our duty to deliver a free, fair and credible election in the state. We urge the media to collaborate with us,” he said.

Alalibo further urged the participants to use the knowledge gained during the programne to the advantage of the society.

The Director, Centre for Democracy and Development, Idayat Hassan urged journalists to be thorough in the reportage of the 2023 elections.

Represented by Ihekoronye Damian, Manager, Grants and Partnership, Hassan said the media should strongly come against the issues of fake news and hate journalism while reporting the electoral process.

”As the election draws near, it is our collective duty to support the process. The outcome of the election should be of interest to all of us.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

