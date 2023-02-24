2023: NSCDC deploys 2,670 personnel for security in C/River

By George Odok

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Cross River has deployed 2,670 personnel across the state for security purposes during the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

Mr Samuel Fadeyi, Commandant of the corps in the state, disclosed this on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar.

Fadeyi said that the deployed personnel were expected to work in synergy with other security agencies to ensure a hitch-free polls in the state.

He charged his men to show high level of professionalism and integrity during the polls, adding that anyone caught placing favoritism for any political party would be sanctioned.

“We have sensitised our men on the Electoral Act 2022. Security agencies have a role to play in the Electoral Act, hence our men should know that there are sanctions for compromises.

“When it comes to integrity, NSCDC is rated high; so any personnel that tries to put the image of the corps into disrepute will be dealt with,” he said.

He stressed that the command was ready to provide security for the electorate in the state in collaboration with other security agencies.

According to him, the joint service in the state had earlier embarked on show of force to inform residents in the state that the security agencies were ready for the polls.

He told NAN that in cases where the level of violence became so high, the military would be called in to restore orderliness and calm.

He advised youths in the state to resist any attempt by politicians to use them to create violence on the election day, adding that anyone caught would face the wrath of the law. (NAN)