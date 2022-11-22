2023: NOA urges electorates to secure PVCs more than ATM cards

By Ibrahim Kado

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Adamawa has advised eligible voters to secure their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) more than their Automated Transaction Machine (ATM) cards ahead of 2023 general elections.

Malam Muhammad Gabdo, the Director of the agency in the state, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Tuesday.

“PVC is the weapon for electorates to be able to vote credible leaders of various elective positions in the country.’’

Gabdo said the agency was doing everything possible to sensitise public across the 21 local government areas ahead of the 2023 general elections for electorates to understand the needful.

“Among which are for the electorates to secure their PVCs more than their ATM cards, deny any person to take any number on the cards so that nobody will go and use it for different purposes due to its importance.

“That is why we are saying it is your weapon, if you mistakenly allow it to happen, they may fight against you and the country.

“With the PVC, you can exercise your constitutional rights of voting credible leaders who will provide quality leadership to secure your lives and provide opportunities for you to get more money.

“And if you did not vote credible leaders even if you have the money, the ATM may not be useful because of poor leadership,” he said.

Gabdo said the agency in the state had successfully completed the first phase of the sensitisation and soon to embark on the second phase.

He said the agency paid advocacy visit to traditional leaders and religion leaders as well as opinion leaders in the community.

He also urged political parties to play the game of politics according to rules and desist from using youths as thugs (NAN)

