2023: NNPP Vice Presidential candidate vouches for Kwankwaso

By Femi Ogunshola

Bishop Isaac Idahosa, the Vice Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has vouched for the competence of Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, the Presidential candidate of the party.

Idahosa said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

He said Kwankwaso/Idahosa ticket had the best credential to fix the challenges confronting the country, adding that he would address the issue of infrastructure and resource control.

He said that his principal “stands tall in the contests to govern the country and the candidate is by far the most experienced among all contenders for the country’s most exalted sit.”

He said the candidate of NNPP had a robust antecedent as Senator between 2015 and 2019 and as a two-term governor from 1999 to 2003 and 2011 to 2015 and Minister of Defense between 2003 and 2007.

Idahosa said with such credentials, Kwankwaso would bring to the fore experience that others might not be able to boast of and besides being an excellent administrator, “Kwankwaso is also a great talent spotter”.

“Therefore, you can be rest assured that as a president, he will galvanise and recruit the best brains from home and abroad to turn the country’s economy around.

“As governor, he met at lea

st 200 dollars debt from his predecessor, and ensured he paid off all debts and did not borrow a dime in spite of the numerous legacy projects he carried out in Kano state.’’

Idahosa said Kwankwaso would ensure human capital development and education would also be revamped under his administration.

He said that a lot of investment would go into the healthcare that would make Nigeria become a medical tourism nation.

Idahosa said that they would also ensure accountability and audit must be in place at all levels of government.(NAN)

