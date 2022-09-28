2023: NNPP Reps candidate promises constituents job creation, youth empowerment

By Victor Adeoti

Mr Adekunle Abolade, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) House of Representatives candidate for Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency in Osun, has promised to create jobs and empower youths in his constituency, if elected in 2023.

Abolade, who made this known while addressing a news conference on Wednesday in Osogbo, said he would also initiate poverty alleviation programmmes with specific focus on youth employment and empowerment.

The hopeful said his cardinal focus would be to assist the youth to realise their potential adding that the nation’s youth unemployment rate was alarming.

“The rate of unemployment in Osun and Nigeria as a whole is worrisome, and you know that an idle hand, they say, is the devil’s workshop,” he said.

According to him, the future belongs to the youth, who are innovative and industrious.

“The youth are also the bedrock for societal development, when they are adequately empowered.

“If elected as a representative of Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan federal constituency, youth empowernent will be my focus.

“Making the youths self-reliant, resourceful, industrious and creative will be my focus, if elected ,and I will always welcome ideas that will give the desired leverage.

“I want to also state that, if given the opportunity to serve as a member of the Federal House of Representative, I will be accountable and responsive to the problems confronting my constituents,” he said.

Abolade also appealed to his constituents to vote for him and his party for the prompt delivery of the dividends of democracy.(NAN)

