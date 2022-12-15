2023: NNPP governorship candidate promises free education in Nasarawa State

By Sunday John

Alh Abdullahi Maidoya, governorship candidate of New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) in Nasarawa State has promised to provide free primary and secondary education if elected in 2023.

Maidoya made the promise at the inauguration of party’s campaign rallies on Thursday at Keffi Local Government Area of the state.

He said the decision was to lay a solid foundation for children and build the capacity of the youths, thereby reducing restiveness and idleness.

Maidoya added that no state could develop beyond the level of its education, as such it would be made free and compulsory to ensure that people would have no reason not to go to school.

He also promised to prioritise security of the state through robust support and in order to stem the spate of kidnapping and other forms of criminality.

“As an agrarian state, my government would ensure security of communities to enable farmers to go to farms without the fear of being attacked,” Maidoya said.

On his part, Rabi’u Musa- Kwankwanso, Presidential candidate of the party, who was at the event, said the NNPP was poised to provide quality governance in the country.

He said said free and compulsory education from primary to secondary school levels was central to the party agenda for the country.

Kwankwanso added that the government under him would pay registration for West African Examination Council, National Examination Council (NECO) and Joint Admission and Matriculation Board Examination for all students in the country.

He also promised to increase the numbers of security personnel in the country to tackle the current security challenges.

On his part, Mr Innocent Lagi, Director-General of the governorship campaign, said the party was out to do things differently in 2023.

Lagi noted that power belonged to the people and that the party would work assiduously not to betray the trust when given the mandate in 2023. (NAN)