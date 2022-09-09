2023: NNPP drags INEC to court, seeks disqualification of APC candidates in Kaduna

By Philip Yatai

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before Justice Hadiza Shagari of a Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna.

The party is challenging the list of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates for Governorship and State Assembly seats published by INEC on July 22, for the General Election.

The NNPP alleged that the candidates did not emerge through a legal process or due process as prescribed by the Electoral Act and other extant laws.

The party, is therefore, asking the court to compel INEC to do the right thing by removing the candidates of the APC from the list of eligible candidates for the 2023 General Elections in Kaduna State.

The case which came up for mention in Kaduna on Friday, was adjourned to Sept. 15 for hearing.

Justice Hadiza explained that the case was adjourned on grounds that all the parties were yet to be served by INEC the critical documents and processes it filed to the court.

The NNPP Lead counsel, Wole Agunbiade, SAN, had told the court that he was yet to be served by INEC.

On his part, APC Lead Counsel, Sule Shuaibu said he was served, adding however, that he needed more time to process all the documents and thereafter appealed for time to file his motions.

Counsel to INEC, Halima Gachi, had earlier told the court that she was not certain that all the parties were served, explaining that she took over the case from her colleague in the office. (NAN)

