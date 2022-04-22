2023: NNPP condemns APC nomination fees

…Urges Nigerians to reject APC for NNPC

By Chimezie Godfrey

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has condemned the outrageous nomination fees imposed on aspirants contesting various elective positions by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general election.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ambassador Agbo Major, the party stressed that outrageous nomination fees are insensitive to the plights of Nigerians and assault on the nation’s frail democracy.

The party therefore urged Nigerians to reject APC to NNPP, adding that all marginalized citizens should take refuge in NNPP for reintegration, restoration of humanity dignity and prosperity.

It also called on the anti-graft agencies which include the ICPC and EFCC to thoroughly investigate the source of income of any person who purchases the APC nomination form.

“The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) condemns in strong terms the outrageous nomination fees imposed on aspirants contesting various elective positions by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general election. It is unfair, unjust, despicable and insensitive to the plights and sufferings of Nigerians who have been impoverished by the outgoing government.

“To impose nomination fees of #100 million for aspirants vying for President, #50 million for Governor, #20 million for Senate, #10 million for House of Representatives and #2 million for State House of Assembly show that APC is out to rip off its aspirants, sell its tickets to the highest bidder, encourage godfatherism and shut out patriotic and resourceful aspirants particularly women, youth and those

with disability to continue its infamous recycling of retired, tired and docile party stalwarts with no agenda for a better Nigeria.

“Only those who have looted the national treasury and eager to loot more that can afford #100 million nomination fees to run for president and #50 million for governor in a depressed economy run by borrowing from foreign countries and institutions. It is obvious that Nigerian democracy is under constant attacks by the outgoing APC government.

“NNPP calls on the EFCC and ICPC to thoroughly investigate the source of income of any person who purchases the APC nomination form. The era of hoodwinking the masses by falsely claiming that a group has purchased a nomination form for an aspirant is over. Anti graft agencies should also investigate members of the purported group to ascertain the sources of the funds raised.

“This is the only way the nation’s electoral process will be sanitized of money politics that has imposed clueless leaders on the populace. The consequence is the lingering political upheavals, insecurity, economic depression, moral decadence, religious disharmony and ethnic division across the country.

“All Nigerians want a New Nigeria which only the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) can usher in. All marginalized citizens should take refuge in NNPP for reintegration, restoration of humanity dignity and prosperity; register with the party and obtain affordable nomination forms to contest all elective offices. It is a giant step forward for a greater and better Nigeria.

“The outgoing government is already suffering from leadership fatigue and confused on the way forward. Together, we shall vote out its candidates for 2023 general election and usher in a New Nigeria on the platform of NNPP. This is our chance to effect a change through the ballot and return power back to the people. We are all in it together to make Nigeria the great arsenal of democracy in Africa,” the party stated.

