2023: NNPP chieftains advocate improved security

By Ikenna Osouha

Mr Abdullahi Maidoya, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), on Friday called on government to intensify effort towards improving the country’s security ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Maidoya said this while condemning the alarming insecurity in the country at a news conference in Abuja.

He specifically called on the Federal Government and Nasarawa State Government to rise to the occasion of upholding the sanctity of lives and property as campaigns begin.

He urged the APC-led government to ensure optimum safety of all, especially members of the opposition political parties.

According to him, government should allow all persons to campaign without threats or fear of victimisation.

The NNPP chieftain, who advised politicians to play by the rules, urged government to create secured atmosphere for all to thrive.

Mr Musa Ibrahim, also a chieftain of the NNPP, narrated how he escaped assassination in Nasarawa by gunmen.

Ibrahim also criticised the alarming rate of insecurity in the country, saying it is inimical to national development.

He advised politicians to shun politics of acrimony and bitterness which, he said, was responsible for indiscriminate killings in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).reports that the campaigns for the 2023 elections officially started on Sept 28. (NAN)

