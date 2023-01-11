2023 NNL season: Gateway United FC resume training

By Olanrewaju Akojede

Gateway United Football Club of Ogun has resumed training and other preparatory activities for the 2022/2023 Nigeria National League (NNL) season.

A statement by the Club’s Media Officer, Moses Ojewunmi, on Wednesday in Lagos, said the first training of the year will hold at the Muda Lawal Stadium, Asero, Abeokuta.

He said that the players in camp comprised of those returning and new ones.

“The General Manager of the Club, Niyi Soleye advised the players to take the task at hand very seriously.

“He also informed the players that the State Government was committed to do more than ever before in order to spur the team to achieve the set targets,” he said.

The team’s Head Coach, Toyin Ayinla, alson said that the club had continued from where it left off in 2022 before the yuletide.

“The camp is opened and we had our first training session to accommodate players coming from far, we had a full complement of our players.

“We believe in early preparations and that’s what we are keying into. We shall play different grades of friendlies and possibly go on at least one tour before the season kicks off,“he said.

He said the mood in camp is encouraging, the players are internalising our techniques, tactics and competition is already intense as everybody wants to be on the train.

“We have our plans, as we look forward to the date of NNL resumption. We shall continue to prepare as if the season is starting tomorrow,” he said. (NAN)