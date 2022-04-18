2023: Nnamani urges politicians to play by the rules

By Joseph Edeh

Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP-Enugu) has urged politicians to play by the rules in the 2023 general elections by ensuring equity and justice in elections or appointments into political offices.

Nnamani who made the call in a statement on Monday in Abuja in his Easter message, said that justice, equity and fairness should be the guiding principle in the administration of the country.

He urged authorities at all levels to be guided by a sense of justice, fairness and equity in the scheme of things.

Nnamani added that the society would be a safer and better place if citizens have a sense of belonging.

He called for inclusiveness in governance pointing out that “in some cases, the agitations or restiveness arises when people feel excluded from mainstream politics and governance.

He cautioned aggrieved persons or groups not to resort to self help in seeking redress to their misgivings but to follow due processes.

He noted that Nigeria is entangled in security challenges that have defied every conventional measure to tackle.

The lawmaker urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on security in the country as the situation had defied every conventional measures.

The former Enugu State governor said that there was no use pretending or shying away from the fact that Nigerians are no longer safe anywhere in their country.

“We must therefore take the necessary steps to declare emergency on the security situation. All hands must be on deck to tackle the situation headlong but government must lead the way “.

He prayed that the peace, sacrifice and forgiveness which the season of Easter symbolizes be sustained throughout the country.(NAN)

