2023 NLNG Science Quiz Competition focuses on net zero

NLNG has commenced the 2023 cycle of the NLNG Science Quiz Competition, with the theme “Net Zero Science” to focus on climate change and net zero emission goals.

This year’s competition, which is the second edition after the pilot edition in 2021, is in partnership with the Rivers State Ministry of Education and the Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (STAN), Rivers State Chapter. It will test students on their knowledge of the theme, which is in line with the Company’s quest for a sustainable environment.

The competition, which kicked off with the first stage on last weekend at designated Computer-based test centres in Rivers State, is open to students in senior secondary school classes, SS1 and SS2, from government-owned secondary schools in the three senatorial districts in Rivers State.

The winners from the first stage will compete in the Championship stage in April 2023 and the winners from that stage will compete in the Grand Finale in May 2023 for the SS2 category. Winners in the SS1 category will be determined in the Championship stage.

Speaking on the commencement of the competition, NLNG’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Andy Odeh, said the competition aims to encourage passion for science and technology among young students. He added that it was important for the themes to address pressing global issues such as climate change and net-zero emissions to help develop the students’ scientific skills and knowledge and help them understand the impact of their actions on the environment.

“Incorporating the theme of climate change and net-zero emissions in the science competition can have a significant impact on children’s attitudes and behaviours towards the environment. It can help students appreciate the importance of sustainable practices and the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions to mitigate the effects of climate change. Additionally, it can foster critical thinking skills and problem-solving abilities, enabling students to develop innovative solutions to address climate-related issues.

“NLNG’s interest in education and youth development in Nigeria is high. By providing young people with the necessary tools and resources to thrive in science and technology, it is empowering them to become leaders and change-makers in their communities,” he said.

In 2022, the Bonny National Grammar School won the trophy. Enitonna High School and Niger Delta Science School came second and third respectively.