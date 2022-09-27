2023: NLC, TUC, over 40 other trade associations, endorse Gov. Sule for re-election

By Mohammed Baba Busu

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), as well as over 40 artisans and trade associations have endorsed Gov. Abdullahi Sule for a second term.

Mr Gabriel Angbashi, the Chairman, Contact Committee on the aegis of Engineer Sule Reelection Forum (ESRF), announced the endorsement when its hosted a one-million man rally at the Lafia Square on Tuesday.

He said the groups declared total support for Sule to continue in office in order to carry on with his laudable development strides.

“We want to commend the leadership style as well as development strides of His Excellency, Engineer Abdullahi Sule.

“He deserves second term come 2023,” he said.

Angbashi commended the governor for promoting the welfare of workers in the state, implementing promotions of workers that have stagnated for the past 13 years.

” I also want to commend His Execellency’s decision to complete all the projects started by his predecessors, thus paving the way for continuity in governance,” he said.

On his part, the state NLC Chairman, Mr Yusuf Iya, showered encomiums on Sule, commending the leadership style of the governor, particularly his response in tackling issues pertaining to workers in the state.

According to the NLC chairman, their resolve to support Sule and his Deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, for another term in office, as well as the All Progressives Congress (APC) is predicated on the passion and enthusiasm workers of the state have for the administration.

“The programmes and projects that motivate us to support His Excellency are the exceptional policy thrust of this administration and your visionary leadership style which are geared towards transforming the economy and social well-being of the state,” he said.

Earlier, Mr John Ogiri, the state Chairman, All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), said the group was able to mobilise support because of the antecedence and purposeful leadership of the governor.

Ogiri explained that this is the first time in the political history of the state that civil servants and organised labour are accepting to openly declare support to a government and the candidature of an individual.

Responding, Gov. Abdullahi Sule showed appreciation to the NLC, TUC and other over 40 trade groups and associations for coming out to publicly declare support for his administration.

Sule described the civil service in the state as the engine room of government without which no government can perform effectively, stressing that this informed why since inception his administration made it a priority to address the welfare of civil servants.

The governor said his administration has cleared backlog of arrears of workers salary, ensured workers are

paid promptly, while embarking on holistic rehabilitation of the civil service for effective service delivery.

He pointed out that his administration has so far cleared the backlog of promotion of workers in the state that has stagnated for the past 13 years.

Sule called on workers to join hands with his administration to ensure continuity in governance of the state. (NAN)

