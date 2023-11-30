2023 NISDP: ITF empowers 190 beneficiaries with start-up packs in FCT

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) in collaboration with the Nigerian Breweries Plc, has empowered 190 beneficiaries of the 2023 National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP) in the FCT with start-up packs to enable them start up their own small scale businesses.

Speaking at the occasion of the Graduation/Closing Ceremony and distribution of start-up packs to beneficiaries of the 2023 National Industrial Skills Development Programmes (NISDP), held Thursday in Abuja, the Director General/CEO, ITF, Dr. Afiz Ogun represented by Mrs Olasupo Abimbola, assured that the ITF under his leadership would work to facilitate the achievement of the policies and goals of the Federal Government.

He stated that the ITF as an Agency of the Federal Government has over the years developed numerous skills intervention programmes aimed at tackling unemployment and poverty, promotion of entrepreneurship and reduction of youth restiveness while also facilitating the diversification of the Nigerian economy in line with the Federal Government’s policy.

According to him, some of the programmes implemented by the Fund include: the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP), the Women Skills Empowerment Programme (WOSEP), Construction Skills Empowerment Programme (CONSEP), Agri-preneurship Skills Empowerment Programme (AgSEP), Skills Training and Empowerment Programme for the Physically-Challenged (STEPP-C) amongst several others.

He said,”The National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP), which graduation is taking place today, is a transformative brainchild of the ITF that is implemented to fast-track the achievement of the Federal Government policy on job and wealth creation.

“It focuses on skills acquisition to create jobs to curb the rampant unemployment situation in the country and breed a new generation of entrepreneurs to transform the economic landscape of the country. I have been informed that since its inception, the NISDP has equipped over 500,000 Nigerians nationwide with cutting-edge skills in various trades.

“This year, the NISDP and the ITF-Nigerian Breweries National Youth Empowerment Programme were implemented in the FCT; training 190 Youths and Women who were equipped with skills in Solar Power Installation, POP and Painting, Hair Dressing/Beauty Care, Ladies’ Wig Cap Making, Mobile Phone Repairs Leather Works (Shoe and Bag Making) and Electrical Installation.

“As an Institution, our commitment to skills acquisition is based on the fact that it is the most sustainable solution to combatting unemployment, reducing poverty and youth restiveness in the country. It is universally accepted that any society that neglects the development of its human capital is bound to retrogress in terms of growth and development.

“In Nigeria, the situation is especially worrisome as even in the face of existing vacancies in several sectors of the National economy, as revealed by surveys conducted by the ITF and other organisations, youths roam the streets without any form of gainful employment giving rise to crimes and other social vices that bedevil our dear Nation today.”

Ogun noted that although the ITF has achieved a lot in over half a century of existence, the Organisation requires a new direction and focus for the policies and goals of the Tinubu administration to be achieved.

“You may recall that during my assumption of office, I had emphasized the need for the ITF to become a catalyst for National growth by deepening its activities and their impact on the National economy through the expansion of access both locally and internationally to our unique resources and internal competencies.

“I hope to do this through the utilization of modern technology and the enthronement of a new culture that will lead to the emergence of Nigeria as a country with the most skilled persons in Africa. In the next few weeks, we will unveil a comprehensive vision of what the ITF of the future will look like.

“In the interim, plans are in motion to fully execute all targets of the Fund as set by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment especially as they relate to the National Artisan Registration and Development Programme (NARDEP).

“In this regard, we have inaugurated a steering committee for the implementation of NARDEP. The committee is expected to amongst others; develop the requisite framework for the implementation of NARDEP; identify, categorize and sensitize artisans on registration and licencing; facilitate the development of digital platforms for registration and monitoring of artisans; facilitate the development of appropriate learning management system for continuous mandatory professional development of artisans; and identify and establish needed linkages required for local and international certifications for artisans.

“The Committee is also expected to identify requisite tools and facilities for artisans registration; identify, collate and contact brownfield training centres for skills upgrading of artisans; Identify dominant and employable trade areas in each local government of the federation; collaborate with relevant stakeholders to facilitate the implementation of the programme, and fashion out an effective framework for the enforcement of the artisans licencing and certification across the country.

“We believe that if properly implemented NARDEP will become not only a Key driver of NATEP but will also produce the quality of artisans that will supplant artisans from other countries that are taking up opportunities because of the absence of technical skills of Nigerians,” he said.

The ITF DG emphasized that across the length and breadth of the country, there are tangible and impressive evidence of the Federal Government’s efforts to boost the economy using the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“However, for the efforts of Mr. President to have any meaningful impact, it behoves us as Governments, Non-Governmental organisations and other relevant stakeholders to join hands with the Government for the growth and development of our dear country, Nigeria.

“I, therefore, urge us as institutions and well-meaning individuals to join us in the quest to develop our dear country and grow our National economy through the equipping of Nigerians with the requisite skills.

“To my esteemed graduates, I wish to use this opportunity to urge you to resolve to utilise the opportunity provided by this training to make a decent living for yourselves and your families and be good ambassadors of the ITF. Do not consider selling the start-up packs that will be presented to you shortly as it is your ticket to the world and an opportunity for you to contribute meaningfully to the Nigerian economy,” he said.

In her remark, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite said she was impressed by the achievements of the ITF, adding that the Agency has the potential to greatly facilitate the accomplishment of the goals of the present administration especially as they relate to job and wealth creation through skills acquisition.

Uzoka-Anite remarked that it is obvious that Nigerians are increasingly appreciative of the commitment of the President Tinubu Administration to aggressively resolve the multitude of challenges that “we are contending with today as a Nation”.

She said,”From innovative monetary policies that are bolstering the economy, to job and wealth creation, it will not be far-fetched to assert that the Federal Government has, indeed, recorded some remarkable strides.

“With respect to the industrial sector and in appreciation of its capacity to multiply national wealth and the strengthening of the Naira amongst others, the Federal Government has launched the Industrial Revitalization Plan. Among its many objectives, the Plan intends to enhance quality standards and performance and ensure adherence to international quality standards.

“As part of the Plan, the Federal Government has also commenced the implementation of the National Artisan Registration and Development Programme (NARDEP), which is aimed at imparting requisite technical and vocational skills, certification of Nigerian artisans in line with global best practices as well as facilitating the placement of all artisan learners on internship programmes with industry partners.”

The Minister expressed the believe that

NARDEP will drive the actualisation of the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP), which is expected to deliver one million service export jobs over the next five years; increase foreign exchange earnings and revenue for Nigeria; create and stimulate the growth of ancillary industries and support services and; improve skills amongst others.

“It is also hoped that it will serve as a special purpose vehicle to position Nigeria as a leading global hub for service export, talent sourcing and talent export as well as address the unique needs and challenges faced by the talent and service sector industry. Emphasis will be placed on enhancing competitiveness, fostering innovation and driving sustainable growth through trade in the services sector.

“The government equally believes that with a highly youthful population and over 1.7 million graduates from our tertiary institutions joining the workforce each year, we have the potential as a nation to provide high-quality talent for the Global Service export and outsourcing industry.

“Given the mandate of the ITF as the Agency responsible for empowering Nigerians with skills for employability and entrepreneurship, it has a vital role to play in the actualisation of these plans and policies. It is also my belief if the ITF performs up to the government’s expectations, the country will be better for it,” she said.

The Closing Ceremony was attended by the Managing Director (MD) of the Nigerian Breweries Plc, Director General (DG) of SMEDAN, and other top functionaries.

