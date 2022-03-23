2023: Nigeria’s next President should form Government of National Unity – Makarfi

Former Governor of Kaduna Satate, Senator Ahmed Makarfi has argued that because of divisions we currently have across the country, whoever becomes the next President of Nigeria should have the spirit of forming a Governmnet of National Unity.

Makarfi, who made the call in Lagos on Tuesday at the Fourth Annual Lecture of Freedom Online newspaper, observed that the fabric that binds Nigerians together is getting thinner by the day.

This development, according to him, is because of the things that have either been done wrongly or things left undone by those we put in authority.

Makarfi, who is also a former National Chairman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) explained that such a Government of National Unity should focus on the national agenda, adding that such should be devoid of political, sectional and religious interests.

In response to the remarks by Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, who called for restructuring now, rather than after a new President takes office in 2023, Makarfi, who was Chairman of the event, said “What we wish should be done now may not necessarily be done now”.

According to him, “what is important is that in 2023 we usher in good leadership that would be responsive to the needs of this country”.

