2023: Nigerians in diaspora drum support for Amechi

A Nigerian group in the diaspora, Chibuike Rotimi Amechi (CRA) Move Up Campaign USA/Canada, has lent support for the presidential ambition of the Transportation Minister.

The Director General of the group, Mr Joe Korka-Waadah, made the call on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, when the group paid the Rivers Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Emeka Beke, a courtesy call.

He said the group was in the country to lend support to the presidential aspiration of the Minister because of their conviction that he would provide good leadership for the country.

According to him, CRA Move Up Campaign US/Canada will work in concert with APC in Rivers to ensure that Amechi was given the party’s ticket to contest for president at the 2023 general elections.

The director general said that as former Speaker and Governor in Rivers as well as current minister, Amechi had performed well and acquired enough experience to be President of Nigeria.

Korka-Waadah said the minister was a detribalised Nigerian who should be given the mandate to govern the country and called on APC delegates to vote for him during the party’s presidential primary scheduled for June.

“Amechi is the most qualified among all the aspirants. The good thing about him is that he understands what a lot of families in Nigeria are suffering.

“He can relate with everyone in the street and that is why we singled him out and campaign for him,” he said

Korka-Waadah said the group was very concerned and disappointed that Nigerians living abroad were currently denied the right to participate in voting for candidates of their choice during eletions in the country.

He said the exclusion had robbed them of their right to participate in choosing those to provide leadership at various level of government in their fatherland.

“We deserve this right because we are Nigerians. We in the diaspora contribute a lot to the growth of the country’s economy through billions of dollars we as individuals and groups transfer to this nation.

“Voting in the diaspora happens everywhere and we should evolve. We urge government to change this policy. We can’t continue to do things the same way and expect different results,” he said.

The APC Chairman in the state, Mr Beke, commended the group for throwing their weight behind Amechi and added that he becoming president of the country would be the dream of most Nigerians.

Beke noted that the aspirant grew from grass to greatness, adding “to me I think he has good knowledge and enough experience to take the country to greater heights.”

The chairman said Amechi deserved to be president considering his track records as speaker of the state assembly, governor and minister. (NAN)

