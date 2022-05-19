2023: Nigeria needs a nationalist as president -Group

The Ohaziri Mba Renaissance Movement (OMRM) a political pressure group has urged Nigerians and political parties to chose detribalised Nigerian as president of the country in the 2023 presidential election.

The movement gave the advice in a statement by Dr Haroun Aja, its National Chairman and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abakaliki.

It urged the electorate not to be deceived by money-bags with nothing to offer but only sought positions to use to plunder and loot the treasury of the country if elected to power.

The movement added that the country needed a leader with character and candour to steer its ship.

The group added that the leader Nigeria needed was an individual with broad vision and universal approach to leadership against leaders with ethnic or parochial mindset.

“The world is changing very fast, and we desperately need a president with vision that can engage this new world order with honesty; creativity, daringness, hope and perhaps even a touch of optimism.

“Nigeria needs a president that is vast in science, technology and innovation to drive the new and emerging social, economic and technological realities that encompasses the New World Order,” the movement said.

The group said it had critically scrutinised all the presidential candidates across the political parties with emphasis on the two big parties; the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“It is our considered opinion that Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, presidential aspirant on the platform of APC is a man to beat in all the parametres used in our assessment.

“Onu, aside being an accomplished scholar, a thorough bred politician, an incorruptible leader and a technocrat; is also a detribalised Nigerian which is a quality needed to drive the new Nigeria we all desire.

“Part of our former National Anthem says that though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand.

” It is in furtherance of the spirit of brotherhood of all Nigerians that as the first executive governor of the old Abia, Onu promoted national unity by pronouncing the abolition of state of origin syndrome and hence approved several non indigenes to work in his cabinet.

“Nigeria needs a detribalised president; a president that will be for everybody and belongs to nobody.

“We need a country where someone from the South-West will say ‘I am a Nigerian not a Yoruba man’ and someone from the North-West will say ‘I am a Nigerian not a Fulani man.’

“Onu, represents this Nigeria of our dream and we urge delegates in the APC national delegates convention to nominate him as the APC’s presidential flagbearer,” it added.

The movement noted that Onu would address poverty, youth unemployment and pervading insecurity across the land if elected president.

“Onu is not content while there are still children living in poverty; he is not happy while there are people struggling to make ends meet, and young people not reaching their potentials.

According to them , government must constantly change to improve people’s lives and help citizens attain their dreams.

“As a man of great vision, he sees the youth, the young people of Nigeria, as the greatest asset and treasure that the nation has.

“To Onu, young people are more valuable than the crude oil; natural gas, gold, silver and other precious minerals put together,” the group added. (NAN)

